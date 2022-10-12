Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

