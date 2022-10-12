Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,138.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,138.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,574 shares of company stock worth $7,046,210 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 827.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

