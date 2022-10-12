Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $160.67 and a 52 week high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

