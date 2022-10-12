Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,511 shares in the company, valued at $98,821,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,911,000. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,173 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after buying an additional 569,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

