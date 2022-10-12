Analysts Set Expectations for Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Stock Down 0.3 %
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.