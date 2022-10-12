Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

