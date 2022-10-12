First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
FHB opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
