First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

