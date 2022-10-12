Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

