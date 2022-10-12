StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of PTGX opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.43. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after buying an additional 2,194,677 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,024,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

