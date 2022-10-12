StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

