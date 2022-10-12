FY2022 EPS Estimates for CB Financial Services, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBFV stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.