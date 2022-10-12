Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.
Everbridge Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ EVBG opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $122,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everbridge (EVBG)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.