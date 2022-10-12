Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Croda International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Croda International’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.2503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
