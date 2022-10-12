Aena S.M.E., S.A. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (OTC:ANYYY)

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report issued on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hunt forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aena S.M.E.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.79.

(Get Rating)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.