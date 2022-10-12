SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.46

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

