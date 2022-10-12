ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.33

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 85613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $6,303,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

