Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.34

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 59456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

Carvana Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

