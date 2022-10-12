Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $54,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.