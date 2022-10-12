Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,180 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.71% of Sprout Social worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,982 shares of company stock worth $3,832,629. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

