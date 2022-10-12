Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,257 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Integer worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 34.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $95.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.