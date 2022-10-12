Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,151 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

CSGP opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

