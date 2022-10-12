WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $23,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

About WEC Energy Group



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

