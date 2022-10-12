Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Workday worth $23,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.95 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

