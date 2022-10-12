Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 309,106 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 9,030.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Hyatt Hotels worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on H. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of H stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

