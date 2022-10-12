Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.54% of IAA worth $23,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in IAA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,678,000 after purchasing an additional 351,073 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,805 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $108,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

