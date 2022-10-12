iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 308.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.