Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,282 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

