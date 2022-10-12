AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 5.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,973,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
