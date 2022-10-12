Hoylecohen LLC Has $13.35 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

