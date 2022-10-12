J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

