J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.