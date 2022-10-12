J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

