J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

