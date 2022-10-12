J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

