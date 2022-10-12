iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

