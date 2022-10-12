Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,964,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 538,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 496,903 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,963,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

QYLD stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%.

