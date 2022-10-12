Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Palace Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

LON PCA opened at GBX 206 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.06. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock has a market cap of £90.70 million and a P/E ratio of 388.68.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.