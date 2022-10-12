Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Palace Capital Trading Down 1.9 %
LON PCA opened at GBX 206 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.06. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock has a market cap of £90.70 million and a P/E ratio of 388.68.
About Palace Capital
Featured Articles
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.