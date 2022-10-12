Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £891.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.67. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.65.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

