Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 1,953 ($23.60) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,960.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,818.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,488.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,241.60 ($5,125.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 642 shares of company stock worth $1,272,046.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

