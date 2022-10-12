Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 76.56 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The company has a market capitalization of £89.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.