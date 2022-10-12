Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.87% from the stock’s current price.

Watkin Jones Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 82.99 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 76.19 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The stock has a market cap of £212.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,743.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.32.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Richard Simpson bought 14,695 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.