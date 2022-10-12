TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance
TGL stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £223.59 million and a P/E ratio of 201.99. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
