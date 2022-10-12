NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.62) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The company has a market capitalization of £20.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.33.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

