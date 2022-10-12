Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

