Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arkema S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arkema in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arkema’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Arkema Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.40. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

