Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

