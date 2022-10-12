Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.