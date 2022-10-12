Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONSOL Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark upped their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.88. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 227,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

