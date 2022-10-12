Corebridge Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corebridge Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

