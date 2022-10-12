Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Dana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Dana’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

